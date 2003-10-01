Helsestasjon for unge i 341 kommuner

|0101
|Halden kommune
|Ja
|0104
|Moss kommune
|Ja
|0105
|Sarpsborg kommune
|Ja
|0106
|Fredrikstad kommune
|Ja
|0124
|Askim kommune
|Ja
|0125
|Eidsberg kommune
|Ja
|0136
|Rygge kommune
|Ja
|0211
|Vestby kommune
|Ja
|0213
|Ski kommune
|Ja
|0214
|Ås kommune
|Ja
|0215
|Frogn kommune
|Ja
|0216
|Nesodden kommune
|Ja
|0217
|Oppegård kommune
|Ja
|0219
|Bærum kommune
|Ja
|0220
|Asker kommune
|Ja
|0221
|Aurskog-Høland kommune
|Ja
|0226
|Sørum kommune
|Ja
|0227
|Fet kommune
|Ja
|0228
|Rælingen kommune
|Ja
|0229
|Enebakk kommune
|Ja
|0230
|Lørenskog kommune
|Ja
|0231
|Skedsmo kommune
|Ja
|0233
|Nittedal kommune
|Ja
|0234
|Gjerdrum kommune
|Ja
|0235
|Ullensaker kommune
|Ja
|0236
|Nes kommune
|Ja
|0237
|Eidsvoll kommune
|Ja
|0238
|Nannestad kommune
|Ja
|0301
|Oslo kommune
|Ja
|0402
|Kongsvinger kommune
|Ja
|0403
|Hamar kommune
|Ja
|0412
|Ringsaker kommune
|Ja
|0415
|Løten kommune
|Ja
|0417
|Stange kommune
|Ja
|0418
|Nord-Odal kommune
|Ja
|0419
|Sør-Odal kommune
|Ja
|0425
|Åsnes kommune
|Ja
|0427
|Elverum kommune
|Ja
|0428
|Trysil kommune
|Ja
|0429
|Åmot kommune
|Ja
|0430
|Stor-Elvdal kommune
|Ja
|0432
|Rendalen kommune
|Ja
|0434
|Engerdal kommune
|Ja
|0437
|Tynset kommune
|Ja
|0438
|Alvdal kommune
|Ja
|0501
|Lillehammer kommune
|Ja
|0502
|Gjøvik kommune
|Ja
|0511
|Dovre kommune
|Ja
|0512
|Lesja kommune
|Ja
|0513
|Skjåk kommune
|Ja
|0514
|Lom kommune
|Ja
|0515
|Vågå kommune
|Ja
|0516
|Nord-Fron kommune
|Ja
|0517
|Sel kommune
|Ja
|0520
|Ringebu kommune
|Ja
|0521
|Øyer kommune
|Ja
|0522
|Gausdal kommune
|Ja
|0528
|Østre Toten kommune
|Ja
|0529
|Vestre Toten kommune
|Ja
|0532
|Jevnaker kommune
|Ja
|0533
|Lunner kommune
|Ja
|0534
|Gran kommune
|Ja
|0536
|Søndre land kommune
|Ja
|0538
|Nordre land kommune
|Ja
|0541
|Etnedal kommune
|Ja
|0542
|Nord-Aurdal kommune
|Ja
|0602
|Drammen kommune
|Ja
|0604
|Kongsberg kommune
|Ja
|0605
|Ringerike kommune
|Ja
|0616
|Nes kommune
|Ja
|0617
|Gol kommune
|Ja
|0618
|Hemsedal kommune
|Ja
|0619
|Ål kommune
|Ja
|0620
|Hol kommune
|Ja
|0621
|Sigdal kommune
|Ja
|0622
|Krødsherad kommune
|Ja
|0623
|Modum kommune
|Ja
|0624
|Øvre Eiker kommune
|Ja
|0625
|Nedre Eiker kommune
|Ja
|0626
|Lier kommune
|Ja
|0627
|Røyken kommune
|Ja
|0628
|Hurum kommune
|Ja
|0631
|Flesberg kommune
|Ja
|0633
|Nore og Uvdal kommune
|Ja
|0701
|Horten kommune
|Ja
|0702
|Holmestrand kommune
|Ja
|0704
|Tønsberg kommune
|Ja
|0709
|Larvik kommune
|Ja
|0710
|Sandefjord kommune
|Ja
|0711
|Svelvik kommune
|Ja
|0713
|Sande kommune
|Ja
|0722
|Nøtterøy kommune
|Ja
|0723
|Tjøme kommune
|Ja
|0805
|Porsgrunn kommune
|Ja
|0806
|Skien kommune
|Ja
|0807
|Notodden kommune
|Ja
|0814
|Bamble kommune
|Ja
|0815
|Kragerø kommune
|Ja
|0819
|Nome kommune
|Ja
|0821
|Bø kommune
|Ja
|0822
|Sauherad kommune
|Ja
|0826
|Tinn kommune
|Ja
|0828
|Seljord kommune
|Ja
|0829
|Kviteseid kommune
|Ja
|0830
|Nissedal kommune
|Ja
|0831
|Fyresdal kommune
|Ja
|0833
|Tokke kommune
|Ja
|0834
|Vinje kommune
|Ja
|0901
|Risør kommune
|Ja
|0904
|Grimstad kommune
|Ja
|0906
|Arendal kommune
|Ja
|0914
|Tvedestrand kommune
|Ja
|0919
|Froland kommune
|Ja
|0926
|Lillesand kommune
|Ja
|0928
|Birkenes kommune
|Ja
|0929
|Åmli kommune
|Ja
|0937
|Evje og Hornnes kommune
|Ja
|0938
|Bygland kommune
|Ja
|0940
|Valle kommune
|Ja
|0941
|Bykle kommune
|Ja
|1001
|Kristiansand kommune
|Ja
|1002
|Mandal kommune
|Ja
|1003
|Farsund kommune
|Ja
|1004
|Flekkefjord kommune
|Ja
|1014
|Vennesla kommune
|Ja
|1018
|Søgne kommune
|Ja
|1027
|Audnedal kommune
|Ja
|1029
|Lindesnes kommune
|Ja
|1032
|Lyngdal kommune
|Ja
|1034
|Hægebostad kommune
|Ja
|1037
|Kvinesdal kommune
|Ja
|1101
|Eigersund kommune
|Ja
|1102
|Sandnes kommune
|Ja
|1103
|Stavanger kommune
|Ja
|1106
|Haugesund kommune
|Ja
|1111
|Sokndal kommune
|Ja
|1114
|Bjerkreim kommune
|Ja
|1119
|Hå kommune
|Ja
|1120
|Klepp kommune
|Ja
|1121
|Time kommune
|Ja
|1122
|Gjesdal kommune
|Ja
|1124
|Sola kommune
|Ja
|1127
|Randaberg kommune
|Ja
|1129
|Forsand kommune
|Ja
|1130
|Strand kommune
|Ja
|1134
|Suldal kommune
|Ja
|1135
|Sauda kommune
|Ja
|1142
|Rennesøy kommune
|Ja
|1149
|Karmøy kommune
|Ja
|1201
|Bergen kommune
|Ja
|1211
|Etne kommune
|Ja
|1219
|Bømlo kommune
|Ja
|1221
|Stord kommune
|Ja
|1222
|Fitjar kommune
|Ja
|1223
|Tysnes kommune
|Ja
|1224
|Kvinnherad kommune
|Ja
|1227
|Jondal kommune
|Ja
|1228
|Odda kommune
|Ja
|1231
|Ullensvang herad
|Ja
|1233
|Ulvik kommune
|Ja
|1234
|Granvin kommune
|Ja
|1235
|Voss kommune
|Ja
|1238
|Kvam kommune
|Ja
|1241
|Fusa kommune
|Ja
|1243
|Os kommune
|Ja
|1244
|Austevoll kommune
|Ja
|1245
|Sund kommune
|Ja
|1246
|Fjell kommune
|Ja
|1247
|Askøy kommune
|Ja
|1253
|Osterøy kommune
|Ja
|1260
|Radøy kommune
|Ja
|1263
|Lindås kommune
|Ja
|1264
|Austrheim kommune
|Ja
|1401
|Flora kommune
|Ja
|1411
|Gulen kommune
|Ja
|1412
|Solund kommune
|Ja
|1413
|Hyllestad kommune
|Ja
|1416
|Høyanger kommune
|Ja
|1417
|Vik kommune
|Ja
|1418
|Balestrand kommune
|Ja
|1420
|Sogndal kommune
|Ja
|1421
|Aurland kommune
|Ja
|1424
|Årdal kommune
|Ja
|1426
|Luster kommune
|Ja
|1428
|Askvoll kommune
|Ja
|1429
|Fjaler kommune
|Ja
|1430
|Gaular kommune
|Ja
|1432
|Førde kommune
|Ja
|1433
|Naustdal kommune
|Ja
|1439
|Vågsøy kommune
|Ja
|1443
|Eid kommune
|Ja
|1444
|Hornindal kommune
|Ja
|1445
|Gloppen kommune
|Ja
|1449
|Stryn kommune
|Ja
|1502
|Molde kommune
|Ja
|1504
|Ålesund kommune
|Ja
|1505
|Kristiansund kommune
|Ja
|1514
|Sande kommune
|Ja
|1515
|Herøy kommune
|Ja
|1516
|Ulstein kommune
|Ja
|1517
|Hareid kommune
|Ja
|1519
|Volda kommune
|Ja
|1523
|Ørskog kommune
|Ja
|1525
|Stranda kommune
|Ja
|1528
|Sykkylven kommune
|Ja
|1529
|Skodje kommune
|Ja
|1531
|Sula kommune
|Ja
|1532
|Giske kommune
|Ja
|1534
|Haram kommune
|Ja
|1535
|Vestnes kommune
|Ja
|1539
|Rauma kommune
|Ja
|1548
|Fræna kommune
|Ja
|1551
|Eide kommune
|Ja
|1554
|Averøy kommune
|Ja
|1563
|Sunndal kommune
|Ja
|1566
|Surnadal kommune
|Ja
|1571
|Halsa kommune
|Ja
|1576
|Aure kommune
|Ja
|1601
|Trondheim kommune
|Ja
|1612
|Hemne kommune
|Ja
|1617
|Hitra kommune
|Ja
|1620
|Frøya kommune
|Ja
|1621
|Ørland kommune
|Ja
|1622
|Agdenes kommune
|Ja
|1624
|Rissa kommune
|Ja
|1627
|Bjugn kommune
|Ja
|1634
|Oppdal kommune
|Ja
|1636
|Meldal kommune
|Ja
|1638
|Orkdal kommune
|Ja
|1640
|Røros kommune
|Ja
|1648
|Midtre Gauldal kommune
|Ja
|1653
|Melhus kommune
|Ja
|1657
|Skaun kommune
|Ja
|1662
|Klæbu kommune
|Ja
|1663
|Malvik kommune
|Ja
|1664
|Selbu kommune
|Ja
|1665
|Tydal kommune
|Ja
|1702
|Steinkjer kommune
|Ja
|1703
|Namsos kommune
|Ja
|1711
|Meråker kommune
|Ja
|1714
|Stjørdal kommune
|Ja
|1717
|Frosta kommune
|Ja
|1719
|Levanger kommune
|Ja
|1721
|Verdal kommune
|Ja
|1736
|Snåsa kommune
|Ja
|1738
|Lierne kommune
|Ja
|1740
|Namsskogan kommune
|Ja
|1742
|Grong kommune
|Ja
|1743
|Høylandet kommune
|Ja
|1750
|Vikna kommune
|Ja
|1751
|Nærøy kommune
|Ja
|1756
|Inderøy kommune
|Ja
|1804
|Bodø kommune
|Ja
|1805
|Narvik kommune
|Ja
|1813
|Brønnøy kommune
|Ja
|1818
|Herøy kommune
|Ja
|1820
|Alstahaug kommune
|Ja
|1822
|Leirfjord kommune
|Ja
|1824
|Vefsn kommune
|Ja
|1826
|Hattfjelldal kommune
|Ja
|1828
|Nesna kommune
|Ja
|1833
|Rana kommune
|Ja
|1834
|Lurøy kommune
|Ja
|1837
|Meløy kommune
|Ja
|1838
|Gildeskål kommune
|Ja
|1840
|Saltdal kommune
|Ja
|1841
|Fauske kommune
|Ja
|1848
|Steigen kommune
|Ja
|1849
|Hamarøy kommune
|Ja
|1850
|Tysfjord kommune
|Ja
|1854
|Ballangen kommune
|Ja
|1860
|Vestvågøy kommune
|Ja
|1865
|Vågan kommune
|Ja
|1866
|Hadsel kommune
|Ja
|1868
|Øksnes kommune
|Ja
|1870
|Sortland kommune
|Ja
|1871
|Andøy kommune
|Ja
|1902
|Tromsø kommune
|Ja
|1903
|Harstad kommune
|Ja
|1911
|Kvæfjord kommune
|Ja
|1919
|Gratangen kommune
|Ja
|1922
|Bardu kommune
|Ja
|1923
|Salangen kommune
|Ja
|1924
|Målselv kommune
|Ja
|1925
|Sørreisa kommune
|Ja
|1926
|Dyrøy kommune
|Ja
|1928
|Torsken kommune
|Ja
|1931
|Lenvik kommune
|Ja
|1936
|Karlsøy kommune
|Ja
|1938
|Lyngen kommune
|Ja
|1941
|Skjervøy kommune
|Ja
|1942
|Nordreisa kommune
|Ja
|2002
|Vardø kommune
|Ja
|2003
|Vadsø kommune
|Ja
|2004
|Hammerfest kommune
|Ja
|2011
|Kautokeino
|Ja
|2012
|Alta kommune
|Ja
|2014
|Loppa kommune
|Ja
|2017
|Kvalsund kommune
|Ja
|2019
|Nordkapp kommune
|Ja
|2020
|Porsanger kommune
|Ja
|2021
|Karasjok kommune
|Ja
|2023
|Gamvik kommune
|Ja
|2024
|Berlevåg kommune
|Ja
|2028
|Båtsfjord kommune
|Ja
|2030
|Sør-Varanger kommune
|Ja
|0123
|Spydeberg kommune
|Nei
|0239
|Hurdal kommune
|Nei
|0423
|Grue kommune
|Nei
|0439
|Folldal kommune
|Nei
|0441
|Os kommune
|Nei
|0519
|Sør-Fron kommune
|Nei
|0540
|Sør-Aurdal kommune
|Nei
|0543
|Vestre Slidre kommune
|Nei
|0544
|Øystre Slidre kommune
|Nei
|0545
|Vang kommune
|Nei
|0615
|Flå kommune
|Nei
|0632
|Rollag kommune
|Nei
|0728
|Lardal kommune
|Nei
|0817
|Drangedal kommune
|Nei
|0912
|Vegårshei kommune
|Nei
|0935
|Iveland kommune
|Nei
|1021
|Marnardal kommune
|Nei
|1026
|Åseral kommune
|Nei
|1046
|Sirdal kommune
|Nei
|1112
|Lund kommune
|Nei
|1133
|Hjelmeland kommune
|Nei
|1141
|Finnøy kommune
|Nei
|1151
|Utsira kommune
|Nei
|1160
|Vindafjord kommune
|Nei
|1232
|Eidfjord kommune
|Nei
|1242
|Samnanger kommune
|Nei
|1251
|Vaksdal kommune
|Nei
|1252
|Modalen kommune
|Nei
|1256
|Meland kommune
|Nei
|1266
|Masfjorden kommune
|Nei
|1419
|Leikanger kommune
|Nei
|1422
|Lærdal kommune
|Nei
|1431
|Jølster kommune
|Nei
|1438
|Bremanger kommune
|Nei
|1441
|Selje kommune
|Nei
|1511
|Vanylven kommune
|Nei
|1524
|Norddal kommune
|Nei
|1526
|Stordal kommune
|Nei
|1543
|Nesset kommune
|Nei
|1545
|Midsund kommune
|Nei
|1546
|Sandøy kommune
|Nei
|1547
|Aukra kommune
|Nei
|1557
|Gjemnes kommune
|Nei
|1560
|Tingvoll kommune
|Nei
|1567
|Rindal kommune
|Nei
|1573
|Smøla kommune
|Nei
|1613
|Snillfjord kommune
|Nei
|1630
|Åfjord kommune
|Nei
|1632
|Roan kommune
|Nei
|1633
|Osen kommune
|Nei
|1635
|Rennebu kommune
|Nei
|1644
|Holtålen kommune
|Nei
|1718
|Leksvik kommune
|Nei
|1724
|Verran kommune
|Nei
|1744
|Overhalla kommune
|Nei
|1748
|Fosnes kommune
|Nei
|1755
|Leka kommune
|Nei
|1811
|Bindal kommune
|Nei
|1812
|Sømna kommune
|Nei
|1815
|Vega kommune
|Nei
|1816
|Vevelstad kommune
|Nei
|1825
|Grane kommune
|Nei
|1832
|Hemnes kommune
|Nei
|1835
|Træna kommune
|Nei
|1836
|Rødøy kommune
|Nei
|1839
|Beiarn kommune
|Nei
|1845
|Sørfold kommune
|Nei
|1851
|Lødingen kommune
|Nei
|1852
|Tjeldsund kommune
|Nei
|1853
|Evenes kommune
|Nei
|1856
|Røst kommune
|Nei
|1857
|Værøy kommune
|Nei
|1874
|Moskenes kommune
|Nei
|1913
|Skånland kommune
|Nei
|1917
|Ibestad kommune
|Nei
|1927
|Tranøy kommune
|Nei
|1933
|Balsfjord kommune
|Nei
|1939
|Storfjord kommune
|Nei
|1940
|Kåfjord kommune
|Nei
|1943
|Kvænangen kommune
|Nei
|2015
|Hasvik kommune
|Nei
|2018
|Måsøy kommune
|Nei
|2022
|Lebesby kommune
|Nei
|2025
|Tana kommune
|Nei
|2027
|Nesseby kommune
|Nei
|0111
|Hvaler kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0118
|Aremark kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0119
|Marker kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0121
|Rømskog kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0122
|Trøgstad kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0127
|Skiptvet kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0128
|Rakkestad kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0135
|Råde kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0137
|Våler kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0138
|Hobøl kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0420
|Eidskog kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0426
|Våler kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0436
|Tolga kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0612
|Hole kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0714
|Hof kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0716
|Re kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0811
|Siljan kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0827
|Hjartdal kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|0911
|Gjerstad kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1017
|Songdalen kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1144
|Kvitsøy kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1145
|Bokn kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1146
|Tysvær kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1216
|Sveio kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1259
|Øygarden kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1265
|Fedje kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1520
|Ørsta kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1725
|Namdalseid kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1739
|Røyrvik kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1749
|Flatanger kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1827
|Dønna kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1859
|Flakstad kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1867
|Bø kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1920
|Lavangen kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
|1929
|Berg kommune
|Har ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
Delta i debattenVi setter stor pris på at du deler ny kunnskap, dine egne erfaringer og diskuterer med oss og andre lesere. Du må bruke ditt fulle navn for å delta i debattene. Debatten vil bli moderert i tråd med de presseetiske regler. Modereringen skjer i etterkant av publiseringen.