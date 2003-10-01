Helsestasjon for unge i 341 kommuner

Helse. For første gang er det laget en oversikt over hvilke kommuner som har en helsestasjon for ungdom. Kostratall for 2017 viser at 341 kommuner hadde dette tilbudet. Se oversikten her.
Av disse 341 kommunene var det 35 kommuner som ikke hadde tilbudet i egen kommune, men i samarbeid med en eller flere andre kommuner. Det var 85 kommuner som ikke hadde helsestasjon for ungdom, opplyser Helsedirektoratet på sine nettsider.

– Alle ungdommer bør ha et kommunalt helsestasjonstilbud (HFU). Monitoreringen vi nå har fått på plass gir en mulighet til å kunne følge med på utviklingen av dette helsetilbudet til ungdommer, sier avdelingsdirektør Ellen Margrete Carlsen i Helsedirektoratet.

Hun peker på at regjeringen de siste årene har gitt nær 1 milliard kroner i frie inntekter og tilskudd årlig for å styrke og utvikle helsestasjons- og skolehelsetjenesten, inkludert helsestasjon for ungdom (HFU).

Her kan du se hvem som har, og hvem som ikke har helsestasjon for ungdom:

KommunenummerKommuneHar helsestasjon eller ikke
0101Halden kommuneJa
0104Moss kommuneJa
0105Sarpsborg kommuneJa
0106Fredrikstad kommuneJa
0124Askim kommuneJa
0125Eidsberg kommuneJa
0136Rygge kommuneJa
0211Vestby kommuneJa
0213Ski kommuneJa
0214Ås kommuneJa
0215Frogn kommuneJa
0216Nesodden kommuneJa
0217Oppegård kommuneJa
0219Bærum kommuneJa
0220Asker kommuneJa
0221Aurskog-Høland kommuneJa
0226Sørum kommuneJa
0227Fet kommuneJa
0228Rælingen kommuneJa
0229Enebakk kommuneJa
0230Lørenskog kommuneJa
0231Skedsmo kommuneJa
0233Nittedal kommuneJa
0234Gjerdrum kommuneJa
0235Ullensaker kommuneJa
0236Nes kommuneJa
0237Eidsvoll kommuneJa
0238Nannestad kommuneJa
0301Oslo kommuneJa
0402Kongsvinger kommuneJa
0403Hamar kommuneJa
0412Ringsaker kommuneJa
0415Løten kommuneJa
0417Stange kommuneJa
0418Nord-Odal kommuneJa
0419Sør-Odal kommuneJa
0425Åsnes kommuneJa
0427Elverum kommuneJa
0428Trysil kommuneJa
0429Åmot kommuneJa
0430Stor-Elvdal kommuneJa
0432Rendalen kommuneJa
0434Engerdal kommuneJa
0437Tynset kommuneJa
0438Alvdal kommuneJa
0501Lillehammer kommuneJa
0502Gjøvik kommuneJa
0511Dovre kommuneJa
0512Lesja kommuneJa
0513Skjåk kommuneJa
0514Lom kommuneJa
0515Vågå kommuneJa
0516Nord-Fron kommuneJa
0517Sel kommuneJa
0520Ringebu kommuneJa
0521Øyer kommuneJa
0522Gausdal kommuneJa
0528Østre Toten kommuneJa
0529Vestre Toten kommuneJa
0532Jevnaker kommuneJa
0533Lunner kommuneJa
0534Gran kommuneJa
0536Søndre land kommuneJa
0538Nordre land kommuneJa
0541Etnedal kommuneJa
0542Nord-Aurdal kommuneJa
0602Drammen kommuneJa
0604Kongsberg kommuneJa
0605Ringerike kommuneJa
0616Nes kommuneJa
0617Gol kommuneJa
0618Hemsedal kommuneJa
0619Ål kommuneJa
0620Hol kommuneJa
0621Sigdal kommuneJa
0622Krødsherad kommuneJa
0623Modum kommuneJa
0624Øvre Eiker kommuneJa
0625Nedre Eiker kommuneJa
0626Lier kommuneJa
0627Røyken kommuneJa
0628Hurum kommuneJa
0631Flesberg kommuneJa
0633Nore og Uvdal kommuneJa
0701Horten kommuneJa
0702Holmestrand kommuneJa
0704Tønsberg kommuneJa
0709Larvik kommuneJa
0710Sandefjord kommuneJa
0711Svelvik kommuneJa
0713Sande kommuneJa
0722Nøtterøy kommuneJa
0723Tjøme kommuneJa
0805Porsgrunn kommuneJa
0806Skien kommuneJa
0807Notodden kommuneJa
0814Bamble kommuneJa
0815Kragerø kommuneJa
0819Nome kommuneJa
0821Bø kommuneJa
0822Sauherad kommuneJa
0826Tinn kommuneJa
0828Seljord kommuneJa
0829Kviteseid kommuneJa
0830Nissedal kommuneJa
0831Fyresdal kommuneJa
0833Tokke kommuneJa
0834Vinje kommuneJa
0901Risør kommuneJa
0904Grimstad kommuneJa
0906Arendal kommuneJa
0914Tvedestrand kommuneJa
0919Froland kommuneJa
0926Lillesand kommuneJa
0928Birkenes kommuneJa
0929Åmli kommuneJa
0937Evje og Hornnes kommuneJa
0938Bygland kommuneJa
0940Valle kommuneJa
0941Bykle kommuneJa
1001Kristiansand kommuneJa
1002Mandal kommuneJa
1003Farsund kommuneJa
1004Flekkefjord kommuneJa
1014Vennesla kommuneJa
1018Søgne kommuneJa
1027Audnedal kommuneJa
1029Lindesnes kommuneJa
1032Lyngdal kommuneJa
1034Hægebostad kommuneJa
1037Kvinesdal kommuneJa
1101Eigersund kommuneJa
1102Sandnes kommuneJa
1103Stavanger kommuneJa
1106Haugesund kommuneJa
1111Sokndal kommuneJa
1114Bjerkreim kommuneJa
1119Hå kommuneJa
1120Klepp kommuneJa
1121Time kommuneJa
1122Gjesdal kommuneJa
1124Sola kommuneJa
1127Randaberg kommuneJa
1129Forsand kommuneJa
1130Strand kommuneJa
1134Suldal kommuneJa
1135Sauda kommuneJa
1142Rennesøy kommuneJa
1149Karmøy kommuneJa
1201Bergen kommuneJa
1211Etne kommuneJa
1219Bømlo kommuneJa
1221Stord kommuneJa
1222Fitjar kommuneJa
1223Tysnes kommuneJa
1224Kvinnherad kommuneJa
1227Jondal kommuneJa
1228Odda kommuneJa
1231Ullensvang heradJa
1233Ulvik kommuneJa
1234Granvin kommuneJa
1235Voss kommuneJa
1238Kvam kommuneJa
1241Fusa kommuneJa
1243Os kommuneJa
1244Austevoll kommuneJa
1245Sund kommuneJa
1246Fjell kommuneJa
1247Askøy kommuneJa
1253Osterøy kommuneJa
1260Radøy kommuneJa
1263Lindås kommuneJa
1264Austrheim kommuneJa
1401Flora kommuneJa
1411Gulen kommuneJa
1412Solund kommuneJa
1413Hyllestad kommuneJa
1416Høyanger kommuneJa
1417Vik kommuneJa
1418Balestrand kommuneJa
1420Sogndal kommuneJa
1421Aurland kommuneJa
1424Årdal kommuneJa
1426Luster kommuneJa
1428Askvoll kommuneJa
1429Fjaler kommuneJa
1430Gaular kommuneJa
1432Førde kommuneJa
1433Naustdal kommuneJa
1439Vågsøy kommuneJa
1443Eid kommuneJa
1444Hornindal kommuneJa
1445Gloppen kommuneJa
1449Stryn kommuneJa
1502Molde kommuneJa
1504Ålesund kommuneJa
1505Kristiansund kommuneJa
1514Sande kommuneJa
1515Herøy kommuneJa
1516Ulstein kommuneJa
1517Hareid kommuneJa
1519Volda kommuneJa
1523Ørskog kommuneJa
1525Stranda kommuneJa
1528Sykkylven kommuneJa
1529Skodje kommuneJa
1531Sula kommuneJa
1532Giske kommuneJa
1534Haram kommuneJa
1535Vestnes kommuneJa
1539Rauma kommuneJa
1548Fræna kommuneJa
1551Eide kommuneJa
1554Averøy kommuneJa
1563Sunndal kommuneJa
1566Surnadal kommuneJa
1571Halsa kommuneJa
1576Aure kommuneJa
1601Trondheim kommuneJa
1612Hemne kommuneJa
1617Hitra kommuneJa
1620Frøya kommuneJa
1621Ørland kommuneJa
1622Agdenes kommuneJa
1624Rissa kommuneJa
1627Bjugn kommuneJa
1634Oppdal kommuneJa
1636Meldal kommuneJa
1638Orkdal kommuneJa
1640Røros kommuneJa
1648Midtre Gauldal kommuneJa
1653Melhus kommuneJa
1657Skaun kommuneJa
1662Klæbu kommuneJa
1663Malvik kommuneJa
1664Selbu kommuneJa
1665Tydal kommuneJa
1702Steinkjer kommuneJa
1703Namsos kommuneJa
1711Meråker kommuneJa
1714Stjørdal kommuneJa
1717Frosta kommuneJa
1719Levanger kommuneJa
1721Verdal kommuneJa
1736Snåsa kommuneJa
1738Lierne kommuneJa
1740Namsskogan kommuneJa
1742Grong kommuneJa
1743Høylandet kommuneJa
1750Vikna kommuneJa
1751Nærøy kommuneJa
1756Inderøy kommuneJa
1804Bodø kommuneJa
1805Narvik kommuneJa
1813Brønnøy kommuneJa
1818Herøy kommuneJa
1820Alstahaug kommuneJa
1822Leirfjord kommuneJa
1824Vefsn kommuneJa
1826Hattfjelldal kommuneJa
1828Nesna kommuneJa
1833Rana kommuneJa
1834Lurøy kommuneJa
1837Meløy kommuneJa
1838Gildeskål kommuneJa
1840Saltdal kommuneJa
1841Fauske kommuneJa
1848Steigen kommuneJa
1849Hamarøy kommuneJa
1850Tysfjord kommuneJa
1854Ballangen kommuneJa
1860Vestvågøy kommuneJa
1865Vågan kommuneJa
1866Hadsel kommuneJa
1868Øksnes kommuneJa
1870Sortland kommune Ja
1871Andøy kommuneJa
1902Tromsø kommuneJa
1903Harstad kommune Ja
1911Kvæfjord kommuneJa
1919Gratangen kommuneJa
1922Bardu kommuneJa
1923Salangen kommuneJa
1924Målselv kommuneJa
1925Sørreisa kommuneJa
1926Dyrøy kommuneJa
1928Torsken kommuneJa
1931Lenvik kommuneJa
1936Karlsøy kommuneJa
1938Lyngen kommuneJa
1941Skjervøy kommuneJa
1942Nordreisa kommuneJa
2002Vardø kommuneJa
2003Vadsø kommuneJa
2004Hammerfest kommuneJa
2011KautokeinoJa
2012Alta kommuneJa
2014Loppa kommuneJa
2017Kvalsund kommuneJa
2019Nordkapp kommuneJa
2020Porsanger kommuneJa
2021Karasjok kommuneJa
2023Gamvik kommuneJa
2024Berlevåg kommuneJa
2028Båtsfjord kommuneJa
2030Sør-Varanger kommuneJa
0123Spydeberg kommuneNei
0239Hurdal kommuneNei
0423Grue kommuneNei
0439Folldal kommuneNei
0441Os kommuneNei
0519Sør-Fron kommuneNei
0540Sør-Aurdal kommuneNei
0543Vestre Slidre kommuneNei
0544Øystre Slidre kommuneNei
0545Vang kommuneNei
0615Flå kommuneNei
0632Rollag kommuneNei
0728Lardal kommuneNei
0817Drangedal kommuneNei
0912Vegårshei kommuneNei
0935Iveland kommuneNei
1021Marnardal kommuneNei
1026Åseral kommuneNei
1046Sirdal kommuneNei
1112Lund kommuneNei
1133Hjelmeland kommuneNei
1141Finnøy kommuneNei
1151Utsira kommuneNei
1160Vindafjord kommuneNei
1232Eidfjord kommuneNei
1242Samnanger kommuneNei
1251Vaksdal kommuneNei
1252Modalen kommuneNei
1256Meland kommuneNei
1266Masfjorden kommuneNei
1419Leikanger kommuneNei
1422Lærdal kommuneNei
1431Jølster kommuneNei
1438Bremanger kommuneNei
1441Selje kommuneNei
1511Vanylven kommuneNei
1524Norddal kommuneNei
1526Stordal kommuneNei
1543Nesset kommuneNei
1545Midsund kommuneNei
1546Sandøy kommuneNei
1547Aukra kommuneNei
1557Gjemnes kommuneNei
1560Tingvoll kommuneNei
1567Rindal kommuneNei
1573Smøla kommuneNei
1613Snillfjord kommuneNei
1630Åfjord kommuneNei
1632Roan kommuneNei
1633Osen kommuneNei
1635Rennebu kommuneNei
1644Holtålen kommuneNei
1718Leksvik kommuneNei
1724Verran kommuneNei
1744Overhalla kommuneNei
1748Fosnes kommuneNei
1755Leka kommuneNei
1811Bindal kommuneNei
1812Sømna kommuneNei
1815Vega kommuneNei
1816Vevelstad kommuneNei
1825Grane kommuneNei
1832Hemnes kommuneNei
1835Træna kommuneNei
1836Rødøy kommuneNei
1839Beiarn kommuneNei
1845Sørfold kommuneNei
1851Lødingen kommuneNei
1852Tjeldsund kommuneNei
1853Evenes kommuneNei
1856Røst kommuneNei
1857Værøy kommuneNei
1874Moskenes kommuneNei
1913Skånland kommuneNei
1917Ibestad kommuneNei
1927Tranøy kommuneNei
1933Balsfjord kommuneNei
1939Storfjord kommuneNei
1940Kåfjord kommune Nei
1943Kvænangen kommuneNei
2015Hasvik kommuneNei
2018Måsøy kommuneNei
2022Lebesby kommuneNei
2025Tana kommuneNei
2027Nesseby kommuneNei
0111Hvaler kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0118Aremark kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0119Marker kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0121Rømskog kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0122Trøgstad kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0127Skiptvet kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0128Rakkestad kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0135Råde kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0137Våler kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0138Hobøl kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0420Eidskog kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0426Våler kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0436Tolga kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0612Hole kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0714Hof kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0716Re kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0811Siljan kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0827Hjartdal kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
0911Gjerstad kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1017Songdalen kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1144Kvitsøy kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1145Bokn kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1146Tysvær kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1216Sveio kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1259Øygarden kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1265Fedje kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1520Ørsta kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1725Namdalseid kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1739Røyrvik kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1749Flatanger kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1827Dønna kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1859Flakstad kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1867Bø kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1920Lavangen kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
1929Berg kommuneHar ikke selv, men samarbeider med andre
